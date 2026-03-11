Left Menu

SIM Card Scam Bust: Unraveling a Complex Online Betting Fraud

Four individuals were arrested for supplying SIM cards used in online betting frauds. They procured these cards from family and friends. A former call center employee from Dubai orchestrated the scheme, profiting by misleading victims through a fake betting website and manipulating betting results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Hyderabad have apprehended four individuals for their involvement in a SIM card scam linked to online betting fraud. The accused were reportedly supplying SIM cards, sourced from family and friends, to facilitate fraudulent online cricket betting operations.

A key player in the scam, a former call center employee for cricket betting in Dubai, played a pivotal role. After returning to India, he convinced locals to provide SIM cards, promising them Rs 600 per card, only to sell 250 of them in Dubai for Rs 1,200 each. These cards were then used to trick victims into participating in bogus betting schemes.

Investigators revealed that the fraudsters created a betting website, luring victims with fake customer support and assurances of high returns. Once victims deposited money, the accused manipulated results and blocked fund withdrawals. Police are actively tracing the money and pursuing other suspects involved in this elaborate scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

