Last-Minute EU Talks Aim to Secure Mercosur Trade Deal

The European Union is making a last-ditch effort to unify member countries in support of a trade deal with Mercosur. Persistent concerns from Italy and France about agricultural impacts have delayed the deal. Talks are ongoing to ensure acceptable standards and financial assurances for EU farmers.

In a concerted effort to rally support for a long-awaited trade agreement with the Mercosur bloc, the European Union is convening agriculture ministers for crucial discussions. Italy and France have raised concerns about the impact on local farmers, delaying the potential December agreement.

The EU Commission seeks reassurance for its farming community by promising substantial financial backing as outlined in future budgets. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has proposed accelerated financial support for farmers totalling 45 billion euros, emphasizing long-term security in the form of a 293.7 billion euro budget for 2028-2034.

Bumping against opposition from Poland, Hungary, and a cautiously critical France, the EU aims to gain the necessary endorsement from Italy, whose stance is pivotal in the forthcoming vote. The anticipated meeting will center on assuring Italy of adequate standards for imports from the Mercosur countries.

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

