Tensions Rise As Russia Deploys Hypersonic Oreshnik Missile
Russia claims to have used its hypersonic Oreshnik missile against Ukraine in response to alleged drone attacks on President Putin's residence, a claim Ukraine disputes. The missile, capable of carrying nuclear or conventional warheads, targeted critical infrastructure, further escalating tensions. Western officials are skeptical of its battlefield significance.
In a concerning escalation, Russia has asserted the use of its advanced Oreshnik missile against Ukraine, a move tied to disputed claims of a Ukrainian drone strike on President Putin's residence. Kyiv has firmly denied the allegations, describing them as fabrications intended to derail peace negotiations.
The Oreshnik, known for its impressive speed exceeding ten times that of sound, is designed to evade interception and carry substantial destructive power. For this strike, it aimed at crucial infrastructure within Ukraine, although the warhead was reportedly conventional. Russia's Defense Ministry elaborated that the targets included drone manufacturing sites and critical energy facilities supporting Ukraine's military sector.
The situation drew commentary from global leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, who expressed skepticism about the reported attack on Putin's residence. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials report that Russian actions have sparked infrastructure damage, although the full scope remains unclear amidst conflicting accounts and unverifiable information.
(With inputs from agencies.)
