Budget Session: Key Dates and Expectations

The forthcoming Budget session of Parliament is slated to begin on January 28, with the significant Union Budget scheduled for February 1, according to officials referencing the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs' tentative agenda.

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the session with a joint address of both Houses on January 28. However, no sittings will occur on January 29 due to the Beating Retreat ceremony.

After taking a recess for in-depth departmental assessments, Parliament will recommence on March 9, winding down on April 2, ahead of the Good Friday holiday and weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)