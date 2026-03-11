Left Menu

Indian Rally Team Gears Up for Grueling WRC Safari Rally 2026

Indian rally driver Naveen Puligilla and co-driver Musa Sherif are set to tackle the challenging WRC Safari Rally Kenya 2026. After a podium finish in Saudi Arabia, the duo aims to overcome Africa's unforgiving terrains with their Ford Fiesta Rally3, supported by local expertise in Nairobi.

Naveen Piligilla (L) and Musa Sherif at the Kenya Rally 2026 (Photo/WRC Safari Rally Kenya). Image Credit: ANI
  • Kenya

Indian rally powerhouse Naveen Puligilla from Hyderabad, along with co-driver Musa Sherif from Kasaragod, is poised for an intense challenge at the esteemed WRC Safari Rally Kenya 2026. The duo eyes a repeat podium finish in the demanding third round of the FIA World Rally Championship. Having secured a podium in the WRC Rally Saudi Arabia last November, they aim to conquer the rugged terrains of Naivasha for the third time from March 12 to 15.

Coming off a recent triumph at the Nashik rally, which earned him the 3T class National championship, Naveen will compete in the WRC3 category, maneuvering a Ford Fiesta Rally3 prepared by Africa Eco Sports Nairobi. Navigator Musa Sherif, with over 33 years in rallying, returns to guide the Indian duo through this formidable race with precision pace notes.

The seasoned team, who made history in 2025 with a podium finish in the WRC3 at Rally Saudi Arabia, is back with valuable insight. Puligilla emphasized the importance of patience and adaptability to the Kenyan course's notorious challenges. Co-driver Sherif, acknowledging the extreme conditions, stressed the critical need for accurate navigation amid forecasts of heavy rain that could morph the already tough race course into a thrilling spectacle. The rally, centered around Lake Naivasha, encompasses 20 Special Stages over a competitive distance of 338.34 km and remains a premier event in global motorsport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

