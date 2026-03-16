Madagascar's Fresh Start: New Premier Takes Charge
Madagascar's President Michael Randrianirina has appointed Mamitiana Rajaonarison as the new prime minister. This move follows the dismissal of the previous premier and cabinet, as part of Randrianirina's promised reforms to tackle corruption and restore hope in a government reset labeled 'Refoundation.'
Madagascar's President, Michael Randrianirina, has announced the appointment of Mamitiana Rajaonarison as the new prime minister. This decision comes after the abrupt dismissal of the previous prime minister and the entire cabinet.
Since taking power in October, Randrianirina has pledged a series of reforms aimed at cleaning up the government and restoring public trust. The president addressed the nation, emphasizing the need for integrity and honesty in governance.
Randrianirina's 'Refoundation' agenda is being portrayed as a crucial step to combat corruption and reinforce state authority, following the tumultuous political transition that led to the previous administration's collapse.
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