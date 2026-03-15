Tragedy Strikes: Peruvian Candidate's Fatal Crash on Andean Highway

Napoleon Becerra, a candidate in Peru's presidential race, tragically died in a car accident on an Andean highway this past Sunday. The 61-year-old was driving to a political rally for the Workers and Entrepreneurs Party of Peru when his vehicle veered off road.

The incident occurred in the rural district of Pilpichaca, located around 430 kilometers southeast of Lima. According to local police reports, three individuals traveling with Becerra were injured.

The Workers and Entrepreneurs Party has confirmed that Becerra's body was transported to Huamanga, the region's capital. His passing is a somber note in Peru's ongoing political turmoil, which has seen eight presidents in the last decade.