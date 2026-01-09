Storm Goretti Causes Chaos Across Northern Europe
Storm Goretti wreaked havoc across northern Europe, leading to power outages, disrupted travel, and severe weather conditions. Emergency services in France, Britain, and Germany grappled with heavy snowfall and strong winds. The storm also impacted flight operations and energy production, aggravating an already harsh winter weather situation.
Storm Goretti unleashed its fury across northern Europe, disrupting power and travel while bringing severe winter weather to the region. The storm swept through France, Britain, and Germany, dumping heavy snow and hammering the area with gale-force winds.
In its wake, approximately 380,000 households in France were left without electricity, particularly in Normandy and Brittany. The Netherlands experienced significant aviation disruption, with over 80 flights canceled at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport as snowfall intensified.
The chaos extended to Germany, where long-distance train services were halted. A spokesperson for Deutsche Bahn emphasized their efforts to prevent passengers from being stranded. Meanwhile, the storm's effect was felt in the Balkans and Turkey, where destructively high winds caused further damages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
