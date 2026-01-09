U.S. Stocks Stall Amid Legal Tensions and Economic Anticipation

U.S. stock index futures showed little movement on Friday as investors played it safe ahead of a pivotal nonfarm payrolls report and a significant Supreme Court ruling on President Donald Trump's controversial tariffs.

The high court is expected to issue a ruling on Trump's tariffs as soon as Friday. Market volatility could surge if the decision favors striking them down, as such skepticism was voiced during the justices' November arguments.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed concern about losing Trump's negotiating leverage more than government revenue. Analysts forecast potential volatility, while alternative tariff proposals are reportedly ready. Meanwhile, anticipated nonfarm payrolls and expected Federal Reserve action have traders cautious, although indexes predict weekly gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)