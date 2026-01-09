U.S. Stocks Stall Amid Legal Tensions and Economic Anticipation
U.S. stock futures remained steady as investors awaited a Supreme Court ruling on Trump's tariffs and a nonfarm payroll report. A potential court decision could impact government revenue and market volatility. Traders expect the Fed to hold rates steady. Major indexes are set for weekly gains.
U.S. stock index futures showed little movement on Friday as investors played it safe ahead of a pivotal nonfarm payrolls report and a significant Supreme Court ruling on President Donald Trump's controversial tariffs.
The high court is expected to issue a ruling on Trump's tariffs as soon as Friday. Market volatility could surge if the decision favors striking them down, as such skepticism was voiced during the justices' November arguments.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed concern about losing Trump's negotiating leverage more than government revenue. Analysts forecast potential volatility, while alternative tariff proposals are reportedly ready. Meanwhile, anticipated nonfarm payrolls and expected Federal Reserve action have traders cautious, although indexes predict weekly gains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Steps into JKCA Election Controversy
Anticipation Mounts as U.S. Jobs Report and Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Loom
Dollar Set for Upswing as Markets Eye U.S. Jobs and Supreme Court Rulings
Supreme Court Faces Canine Chaos: Balancing Law, Order, and Stray Dogs
Supreme Court's Verdict on Trump's Tariffs: Impact and Implications