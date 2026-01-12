Left Menu

India's Banking Boom: CD Ratio Signals Economic Surge

India's Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio has surged from 53% in 2000-01 to 82% in 2025, indicating financial and economic growth. Banks' assets have grown, and public sector banks are reclaiming market share alongside private banks. Job creation has doubled, highlighting a shift towards skilled roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 16:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's banking sector is witnessing a robust expansion, as indicated by the consistent rise in the Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio, which reached 82% by December 2025. This trend underscores a significant developmental stride in the nation's financial landscape, accompanied by a reinvigorated economic growth, according to a report issued Monday.

The SBI Research Report highlights a notable trend of incremental CD ratios surpassing 100% in many instances, emphasizing heightened credit demand despite stagnant deposit growth. Banks have adeptly countered this by sourcing additional resources from various channels, reflecting a strong resurgence in post-pandemic balance sheets.

A dramatic increase in deposits from Rs 18.4 lakh crore to Rs 241.5 lakh crore and advances from Rs 11.5 lakh crore to Rs 191.2 lakh crore over two decades marks the scale of expansion, especially with Public Sector Banks reclaiming market share. Job creation within banking saw employees nearly doubling, with skilled officer roles significantly rising to 76%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
British Columbia Strengthens Trade Ties with India

British Columbia Strengthens Trade Ties with India

 Global
2
Odisha Set for Assembly and Lok Sabha Expansion Post-2027 Census Delimitation

Odisha Set for Assembly and Lok Sabha Expansion Post-2027 Census Delimitatio...

 India
3
NATO Allies Strategize Arctic Security Amidst U.S. Greenland Ambitions

NATO Allies Strategize Arctic Security Amidst U.S. Greenland Ambitions

 Global
4
Assam's Tea Tribe Empowerment: A Leap Towards Inclusive Governance

Assam's Tea Tribe Empowerment: A Leap Towards Inclusive Governance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026