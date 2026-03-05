Dollar Retreats as Middle East Tensions Ease, Markets React Cautiously
The dollar paused its strong rally on Thursday, providing relief to the euro amid unstable assumptions about the Middle East war's duration and aftermath. Investor sentiment improved with reports of possible Iran-CIA dialogues, despite Tehran's denial, highlighting fluctuating market conditions. Currency markets adjusted, reflecting these uncertainties.
The dollar experienced a respite from its recent aggressive ascension on Thursday, offering the euro some relief after markets tempered their expectations about a prolonged Middle East conflict.
Despite Iran's denial, reports of potential discussions with the CIA bolstered fragile optimism, affecting global financial movements. The dollar retreated from its recent three-month peak, positioning itself at 98.78 against various currencies.
Supported by robust U.S. economic data, investor sentiment saw a modest boost, though uncertainties regarding interest rate adjustments by major central banks persist due to inflation concerns spurred by elevated energy prices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
