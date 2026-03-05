Dollar Retreats as Middle East Tensions Ease, Markets React Cautiously

The dollar experienced a respite from its recent aggressive ascension on Thursday, offering the euro some relief after markets tempered their expectations about a prolonged Middle East conflict.

Despite Iran's denial, reports of potential discussions with the CIA bolstered fragile optimism, affecting global financial movements. The dollar retreated from its recent three-month peak, positioning itself at 98.78 against various currencies.

Supported by robust U.S. economic data, investor sentiment saw a modest boost, though uncertainties regarding interest rate adjustments by major central banks persist due to inflation concerns spurred by elevated energy prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)