Left Menu

Odisha Government Denies LPG Shortage Amid West Asia Crisis

The Odisha government has refuted claims of cooking gas shortages despite a fuel crisis in West Asia. Following a review meeting, officials assured the public of adequate LPG and fuel supplies. Vigilance against black marketing has been increased, while protests continue over alleged inadequacies in distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-03-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:59 IST
Odisha Government Denies LPG Shortage Amid West Asia Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to alleged cooking gas shortages in Odisha due to the West Asia crisis, state authorities have declared that there is no scarcity of LPG, petrol, or diesel. Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister K C Patra assured that extensive stock is available following talks with fuel companies including IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL.

Minister Patra urged the public not to panic and instructed officials to maintain vigilance to avoid hardships for consumers. District collectors have been tasked with providing daily supply updates. He also warned of legal actions against black marketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders.

The issue ignited protests in the Odisha assembly and on the streets, with the Congress party criticizing the state BJP government for inadequacies in LPG supply. Meanwhile, the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department maintains diligent monitoring of fuel availability, especially for vital institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026