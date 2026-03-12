Odisha Government Denies LPG Shortage Amid West Asia Crisis

In response to alleged cooking gas shortages in Odisha due to the West Asia crisis, state authorities have declared that there is no scarcity of LPG, petrol, or diesel. Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister K C Patra assured that extensive stock is available following talks with fuel companies including IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL.

Minister Patra urged the public not to panic and instructed officials to maintain vigilance to avoid hardships for consumers. District collectors have been tasked with providing daily supply updates. He also warned of legal actions against black marketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders.

The issue ignited protests in the Odisha assembly and on the streets, with the Congress party criticizing the state BJP government for inadequacies in LPG supply. Meanwhile, the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department maintains diligent monitoring of fuel availability, especially for vital institutions.

