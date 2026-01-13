Mutual Fund SIPs Hit Record High, Fueling Long-term Wealth Growth

Mutual fund investments through systematic investment plans (SIPs) have skyrocketed to a record-breaking Rs 3.34 lakh crore in 2025, marking unprecedented investor interest in stable, long-term financial growth.

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) reported this significant uptick from Rs 2.68 lakh crore in 2024 and Rs 1.84 lakh crore in 2023, indicating a trend towards disciplined wealth creation over speculative market behavior.

Industry figures like Feroze Azeez and Ankur Punj attribute this growth to increased financial literacy and the appeal of Rupee Cost Averaging, which allows investors to navigate market fluctuations effectively without the need for precise timing.

