Drone Attack on Oil Tanker: A Close Call in the Black Sea
The KazMunayGas-chartered oil tanker Matilda was targeted by a drone strike at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal on the Black Sea. Despite a blast, no injuries or fire were reported, and the vessel remains seaworthy. The tanker was set to load Kazakh oil on January 18.
The oil transportation sector faced a new threat as the tanker Matilda, chartered by a subsidiary of KazMunayGas, was attacked by a drone.
This incident occurred at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal on the Black Sea ahead of a scheduled loading of Kazakh oil.
Although a blast ensued, KazMunayGas reported no fire or injuries, affirming the tanker remains seaworthy despite the unexpected assault.
