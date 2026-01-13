Drone Attack on Oil Tanker: A Close Call in the Black Sea

The oil transportation sector faced a new threat as the tanker Matilda, chartered by a subsidiary of KazMunayGas, was attacked by a drone.

This incident occurred at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal on the Black Sea ahead of a scheduled loading of Kazakh oil.

Although a blast ensued, KazMunayGas reported no fire or injuries, affirming the tanker remains seaworthy despite the unexpected assault.

