Left Menu

Drone Attack on Oil Tanker: A Close Call in the Black Sea

The KazMunayGas-chartered oil tanker Matilda was targeted by a drone strike at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal on the Black Sea. Despite a blast, no injuries or fire were reported, and the vessel remains seaworthy. The tanker was set to load Kazakh oil on January 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Almaty | Updated: 13-01-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 18:19 IST
Drone Attack on Oil Tanker: A Close Call in the Black Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

The oil transportation sector faced a new threat as the tanker Matilda, chartered by a subsidiary of KazMunayGas, was attacked by a drone.

This incident occurred at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal on the Black Sea ahead of a scheduled loading of Kazakh oil.

Although a blast ensued, KazMunayGas reported no fire or injuries, affirming the tanker remains seaworthy despite the unexpected assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nishad Party's 'Sankalp Diwas': A March of Resolve and Unity

Nishad Party's 'Sankalp Diwas': A March of Resolve and Unity

 India
2
Trump Administration Labels Muslim Brotherhood Branches as Terrorist Organisations

Trump Administration Labels Muslim Brotherhood Branches as Terrorist Organis...

 United States
3
RBI Proposes Revival of Urban Cooperative Bank Licenses

RBI Proposes Revival of Urban Cooperative Bank Licenses

 India
4
Hamas Leadership Election: New Era or Old Challenges?

Hamas Leadership Election: New Era or Old Challenges?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026