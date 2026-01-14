Northern Edge: Transforming UK Rail with £45 Billion Investment

In a major commitment to improving transport in northern England, Britain has unveiled a rail infrastructure programme valued at up to £45 billion. Seen as crucial for addressing long-standing underinvestment, the plan aims to connect major cities and lift economic productivity in the region.

The programme, known as Northern Powerhouse Rail, will roll out in three stages, starting with upgrading lines between Sheffield and Leeds, Leeds and York, and Leeds and Bradford. Subsequent phases will establish a fresh railway link between Liverpool and Manchester, traversing Manchester Airport, and will enhance connections between Manchester and Yorkshire.

Addressing regional disparities in productivity has been declared a top priority by Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government. Most investments are slated for the 2030s and 2040s, with no set completion dates, reflecting lessons learned from the financially stunted HS2 project.

