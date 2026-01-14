Kashkari Defends Fed's Independence

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari has come forward to defend Fed Chair Jerome Powell, asserting that the Trump administration's recent actions constituted an overreach into monetary policy decisions.

In a candid interview with the New York Times, Kashkari criticized the administration's moves as undermining the Federal Reserve's crucial autonomy.

The discussion underscores ongoing tensions and debates over the Fed's independence in the face of political pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)