Kashkari Defends Fed's Independence
Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari has voiced his support for Fed Chair Jerome Powell, criticizing the Trump administration's actions as interference in monetary policy. Kashkari's remarks were published in a New York Times interview, highlighting ongoing debates over the Federal Reserve's independence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:47 IST
Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari has come forward to defend Fed Chair Jerome Powell, asserting that the Trump administration's recent actions constituted an overreach into monetary policy decisions.
In a candid interview with the New York Times, Kashkari criticized the administration's moves as undermining the Federal Reserve's crucial autonomy.
The discussion underscores ongoing tensions and debates over the Fed's independence in the face of political pressure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
