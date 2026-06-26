Tamil Nadu Unites Against Drug Abuse: Marathon Sparks Awareness

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday flagged off the 'Start Run, Stop Drugs', an anti-drug awareness run held in observance of the International Day Against Drug Abuse. The event is part of a larger statewide initiative to promote a drug-free Tamil Nadu.

In the town of Thoothukudi, the awareness marathon 'Start, Run, Stop Drugs' began at 7:00 a.m., flagged off by Tamil Nadu Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises P. Madhanraj, alongside District Collector Vishu Mahajan, IAS. The marathon, which started and concluded at the Thoothukudi District Sports Stadium, aimed to educate the public, particularly young people, about the dangers of drug abuse. The event had significant participation from government officials, students, sportspersons, and the general public, illustrating a strong communal effort.

Participants expressed their support and satisfaction with the event. Naveen, a college student, noted the high turnout and expressed his appreciation for such initiatives, which are rare in his hometown. Anupriyadharshini, another participant, highlighted the importance of frequent awareness campaigns, appreciating the marathon as a memorable experience in spreading the anti-drug message.