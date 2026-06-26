Tamil Nadu Unites Against Drug Abuse: Marathon Sparks Awareness

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay inaugurated an anti-drug marathon, 'Start Run, Stop Drugs', on the International Day Against Drug Abuse. The awareness campaign, aiming to make Tamil Nadu drug-free, saw widespread participation across the state, notably in Thoothukudi, where an enthusiastic turnout highlighted communal commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 11:21 IST
Tamil Nadu Unites Against Drug Abuse: Marathon Sparks Awareness
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday flagged off the 'Start Run, Stop Drugs', an anti-drug awareness run held in observance of the International Day Against Drug Abuse. The event is part of a larger statewide initiative to promote a drug-free Tamil Nadu.

In the town of Thoothukudi, the awareness marathon 'Start, Run, Stop Drugs' began at 7:00 a.m., flagged off by Tamil Nadu Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises P. Madhanraj, alongside District Collector Vishu Mahajan, IAS. The marathon, which started and concluded at the Thoothukudi District Sports Stadium, aimed to educate the public, particularly young people, about the dangers of drug abuse. The event had significant participation from government officials, students, sportspersons, and the general public, illustrating a strong communal effort.

Participants expressed their support and satisfaction with the event. Naveen, a college student, noted the high turnout and expressed his appreciation for such initiatives, which are rare in his hometown. Anupriyadharshini, another participant, highlighted the importance of frequent awareness campaigns, appreciating the marathon as a memorable experience in spreading the anti-drug message.

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