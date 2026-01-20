Left Menu

Markets Tumble Amid Renewed Tariff Fears

Wall Street indexes experienced significant losses as investors reacted to President Donald Trump's renewed tariff threats against Europe pertaining to the control of Greenland. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all suffered notable declines amid heightened trade tensions.

Updated: 20-01-2026 20:05 IST
On Tuesday, Wall Street's primary indexes opened with considerable losses. Investors were on edge following President Donald Trump's fresh tariff threats directed at Europe over the issue of Greenland's autonomy.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted by 653.07 points or 1.32%, reducing its value to 48,706.26.

The S&P 500 experienced a downturn of 94.67 points, equivalent to 1.39%, landing at 6,843.59, while the Nasdaq Composite decreased by 385.24 points, or 1.64%, to settle at 23,130.15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

