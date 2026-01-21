U.S. Stocks Rebound After Davos Speech

U.S. stock markets made a slight comeback on Wednesday, following the sharpest decline in equities in three months. This happened as investors processed President Donald Trump's speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, which reiterated a novel interest in acquiring Greenland.

On this recovery day, the S&P 500 advanced by 0.30%, while the Nasdaq Composite index climbed by 0.21%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also saw a rise, increasing 0.33%, illustrating a day of cautious optimism on Wall Street.

Despite uncertainties looming large due to political and economic messages delivered in Davos, the rebound reflects some resilience in investor confidence, though analysts remain eager to see how these geopolitical narratives will unfold in the coming weeks.