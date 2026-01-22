Left Menu

Delhi Police to Deploy AI Smart Glasses for Republic Day Security

Delhi Police will enhance their security measures for the 2026 Republic Day celebrations by using AI-enabled smart glasses and facial recognition systems. This cutting-edge technology aims to improve threat detection and surveillance across the capital, ensuring a safer environment during major public events.

Additional CP Devesh Kumar Mahala shows AI-enabled smart glass at press conference in Delhi (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant upgrade to security measures for the 2026 Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police are set to deploy AI-enabled smart glasses along with advanced facial recognition systems. This initiative, led by Additional Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahala, aims to enhance surveillance and threat detection across the national capital.

For the first time, selected police personnel will be equipped with smart glasses during the Republic Day parade, enabling them to closely monitor crowds and identify potential threats. The technology utilizes complex algorithms capable of recognizing wanted individuals, even if they attempt to disguise themselves through various means.

Mahala assured that data security remains a priority, with the systems operating independently of internet connections and each device carrying an encrypted database. The smart glasses feature thermal scanning to detect hidden weapons, complementing extensive physical security measures involving over 10,000 police personnel in New Delhi and more than 3,000 CCTV cameras.

(With inputs from agencies.)

