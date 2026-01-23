IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust Secures ₹1,500 Crore Through Oversubscribed Institutional Placement
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust raised ₹1,500 crore through an oversubscribed Institutional Placement, marking a significant equity capital boost this fiscal year. The funds were raised with substantial participation from domestic and foreign investors, underscoring significant confidence in IndiGrid's long-term growth and financial strategy.
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust has successfully raised ₹1,500 crore via an Institutional Placement, drawing significant interest from both existing and new investors. The placement, initiated on January 19, was oversubscribed by two times, highlighting strong investor confidence.
The funding attracted participation from 10 insurance companies and six mutual funds, with domestic institutional investors and foreign institutional investors contributing 78% and 12%, respectively. This follows a preferential issue of ₹438 crore completed in November 2025, bringing IndiGrid's total equity capital raised to ₹1,938 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26.
Post-issuance, IndiGrid's net debt-to-AUM will stand at 57%, allowing for up to ₹45,000 crore in growth AUM while maintaining leverage under 70%. Harsh Shah, Managing Director, emphasized the capital raise's role in enabling disciplined growth and long-term value creation for unitholders.
