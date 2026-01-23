Global Markets Juggle Currencies and Stocks Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty

The MSCI's global equities index showed modest gains on Friday, while U.S. Treasury yields declined slightly. The yen, meanwhile, strengthened against the dollar among speculation of direct intervention by Japanese authorities to support the currency. This sudden change indicated possible further checks by Japan's central bank.

The Bank of Japan has indicated a continued readiness to adjust interest rates, with political tensions rising ahead of an upcoming snap election. Wall Street, after two days of gains, seemed to be slowing down as investors awaited next week's key economic reports and the Federal Reserve's anticipated decision to hold its rates steady.

Global stocks have been recovering from earlier setbacks, and focus is now shifting towards potential U.S. and European deals over Greenland and upcoming U.S.-brokered trilateral talks concerning Ukraine. Meanwhile, Europe's STOXX 600 index experienced a slight decline, with oil prices rebounding on Trump's renewed threats against Iran.

