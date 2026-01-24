Indian Coast Guard Thwarts Betel Nut Smuggling

The Indian Coast Guard's (ICG) Station Frazerganj recently carried out a successful operation that resulted in the capture of an Indian Fishing Boat named Laxminarayan involved in smuggling operations. The seizure took place on January 22, following intelligence reports about the illegal transport of betel nuts from Bangladesh to India.

Upon receiving the intelligence, the ICG quickly deployed a boarding team to the specified location, where the fishing boat was found abandoned and was subsequently confiscated. A thorough search of the vessel revealed a total of 52 bags of betel nuts, each weighing 50 kilograms, amounting to a massive 2,600 kg haul.

After the successful interception, the IFB Laxminarayan was escorted to Frazerganj and docked at the Benfish Fishing Jetty. The boat and its illegal cargo were handed over to the Coastal Police Station in Frazerganj for further legal action. The Indian Coast Guard remains vigilant, maintaining a stringent security presence along India's coastline to deter smuggling and other illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)