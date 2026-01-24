Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard Thwarts Betel Nut Smuggling

The Indian Coast Guard's Frazerganj Station successfully seized 2,600 kg of smuggled betel nuts from an Indian fishing boat. Acting on intelligence, the coast guard intercepted and confiscated the vessel, handing the contraband over to local authorities for legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 11:17 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 11:17 IST
Indian Coast Guard Thwarts Betel Nut Smuggling
Indian Coast Guard with seized fishing boat. (Photo/@IndianCoastGuard). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard's (ICG) Station Frazerganj recently carried out a successful operation that resulted in the capture of an Indian Fishing Boat named Laxminarayan involved in smuggling operations. The seizure took place on January 22, following intelligence reports about the illegal transport of betel nuts from Bangladesh to India.

Upon receiving the intelligence, the ICG quickly deployed a boarding team to the specified location, where the fishing boat was found abandoned and was subsequently confiscated. A thorough search of the vessel revealed a total of 52 bags of betel nuts, each weighing 50 kilograms, amounting to a massive 2,600 kg haul.

After the successful interception, the IFB Laxminarayan was escorted to Frazerganj and docked at the Benfish Fishing Jetty. The boat and its illegal cargo were handed over to the Coastal Police Station in Frazerganj for further legal action. The Indian Coast Guard remains vigilant, maintaining a stringent security presence along India's coastline to deter smuggling and other illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026