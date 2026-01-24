Left Menu

Wawrinka's Emotional Farewell: A Grand Slam Legacy

Stan Wawrinka bid farewell to his last Australian Open, losing to Taylor Fritz. The three-time Grand Slam champion, eyeing retirement in 2026, reflected on his career with pride and enjoyed his final matches. Despite the loss, his competitive spirit shone through, cherishing support from fans and memorable on-court moments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 16:56 IST
Swiss tennis veteran Stan Wawrinka played his last Australian Open match, bowing out to American Taylor Fritz with a 7-6(5) 2-6 6-4 6-4 scoreline. The three-time Grand Slam winner, who plans to retire in 2026, received a heartfelt farewell from fans.

Wawrinka, who famously broke through by winning the 2014 Australian Open, won over crowd favorites in previous rounds. While he succumbed to Fritz, Wawrinka praised the atmosphere on John Cain Arena, reflecting on his two-week journey.

Despite the loss, Wawrinka's passion for the sport remains evident, sharing moments with fans and marking a farewell with tournament director Craig Tiley. The tennis star continues his competitive spirit into his final season.

