Remembering Karpoori Thakur: Bihar's Beacon of Simplicity and Honesty

Bihar officials, including CM Nitish Kumar, commemorate the 102nd birth anniversary of former Bihar CM and Bharat Ratna recipient Karpoori Thakur, celebrating his legacy of honesty, simplicity, and dedication to the marginalized. Prime Minister Modi and state leaders emphasize his enduring impact on social justice and politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 14:56 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and several other officials, paid heartfelt tributes to the former Chief Minister of Bihar and Bharat Ratna awardee, Karpoori Thakur, on the occasion of his 102nd birth anniversary.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha reflected on Thakur's lasting impact, stating, "The revered Karpoori Thakur received the Bharat Ratna under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi. His legacy of honesty and simplicity remains a source of pride for Bihar. Our best tribute would be to embrace these values."

Echoing these sentiments, Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar emphasized the current government's adherence to Thakur's principles. Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav and Minister Santosh Suman highlighted Thakur's role as a symbol of honesty and an advocate for the poor, noting his lasting influence on youth and marginalized communities.

