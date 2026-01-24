Left Menu

Rescue Operations Underway After Fire Erupts in Hyderabad's Nampally

A fire in Hyderabad's Nampally area trapped six people inside a building. Firefighting efforts are ongoing, and no casualties have been reported yet. Telangana State Fire DG Vikarm Singh Mann is overseeing the rescue operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 16:48 IST
Rescue Operations Underway After Fire Erupts in Hyderabad's Nampally
Fire broke out near Kamath hotel in Nampally area, Hyderabad (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Hyderabad's Nampally area, a fire erupted near Kamath Hotel, trapping six individuals, according to officials on Saturday. AIMIM Party MLC, Miza Rahmath Baig Quadri, informed ANI about the situation.

He reported, "Total six people are trapped in a building, and the officials are conducting their efforts to bring them out." So far, four fire tenders have been deployed to control the blaze, and no casualties have been reported.

As the operation to rescue those trapped continues, Telangana State Fire DG Vikram Singh Mann has arrived at the scene to supervise efforts. Additional details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

 India
2
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
3
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
4
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026