Rescue Operations Underway After Fire Erupts in Hyderabad's Nampally

In Hyderabad's Nampally area, a fire erupted near Kamath Hotel, trapping six individuals, according to officials on Saturday. AIMIM Party MLC, Miza Rahmath Baig Quadri, informed ANI about the situation.

He reported, "Total six people are trapped in a building, and the officials are conducting their efforts to bring them out." So far, four fire tenders have been deployed to control the blaze, and no casualties have been reported.

As the operation to rescue those trapped continues, Telangana State Fire DG Vikram Singh Mann has arrived at the scene to supervise efforts. Additional details are awaited.

