Tragic Incident in Ganga Nagar: Mother Accused of Killing Infant

A tragic event unfolded in Ganga Nagar where a woman allegedly killed her five-month-old son after a dispute with her husband. The incident involved the use of a broken floor tile as the weapon. Police have arrested the mother and are conducting further investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pryagraj | Updated: 12-03-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a deeply unsettling incident, a woman stands accused of killing her five-month-old son following a heated argument with her husband, according to authorities in Ganga Nagar.

The tragedy struck on Wednesday night in Pilkhani village. Allegations suggest that Manorama Yadav, in a moment of anger, fatally injured her infant by striking him with a broken floor tile.

Local law enforcement, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Gunawat, reported that the woman attempted to conceal the crime by hiding the child's body in the kitchen. She has since been arrested, and a formal investigation is ongoing to uncover the full details of this devastating event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

