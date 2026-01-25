Russia's Relentless Assault Freezes Ukraine's Power Struggles

Russia's latest salvo against Ukraine's energy infrastructure plunged 1.2 million properties into darkness amid freezing winter temperatures. Kyiv, enduring a barrage of explosions, reported more than 800,000 households without power. Authorities are racing to restore heat, deploying over 160 emergency crews in the capital alone.

In response to the relentless attacks, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko outlined efforts to repair damaged facilities and maximize power imports. The strikes coincided with U.S.-brokered talks in the UAE, which ended without a resolution. Meanwhile, heated shelters and essential supplies are being provided to vulnerable residents.

The conflict's toll is palpable in cities like Kharkiv, where drone attacks exacerbated hardships. The ongoing bombardment, characterized by dramatic nocturnal missile fire, underscores the sustained pressure on Ukraine's energy grid as officials work tirelessly to mitigate the impact of ongoing warfare.