Diplomatic Push: Ukraine-Russia Talks Progress in Abu Dhabi

The forthcoming U.S.-mediated negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are set to continue in Abu Dhabi next Sunday, a senior U.S. official announced on Saturday. The update underscores significant strides in the talks, despite their conclusion this Saturday without a formal agreement.

The official, who requested anonymity, remarked on the mutual respect observed during the discussions, emphasizing the parties' commitment to problem-solving.

Describing the detailed nature of the talks, the official expressed hope that the subsequent meeting would propel the negotiations towards a final resolution, potentially leading to a landmark agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)