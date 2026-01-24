Left Menu

Diplomatic Push: Ukraine-Russia Talks Progress in Abu Dhabi

U.S.-brokered discussions between Ukraine and Russia will resume next Sunday in Abu Dhabi, reflecting progress despite no current deal. U.S. officials highlight respect and detailed negotiations, optimistic the next meeting will advance towards a resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-01-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 23:00 IST
  • United States

The forthcoming U.S.-mediated negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are set to continue in Abu Dhabi next Sunday, a senior U.S. official announced on Saturday. The update underscores significant strides in the talks, despite their conclusion this Saturday without a formal agreement.

The official, who requested anonymity, remarked on the mutual respect observed during the discussions, emphasizing the parties' commitment to problem-solving.

Describing the detailed nature of the talks, the official expressed hope that the subsequent meeting would propel the negotiations towards a final resolution, potentially leading to a landmark agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

