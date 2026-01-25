Left Menu

The India Energy Week will witness significant agreements, including a USD 780 million crude oil purchase from Brazil's Petrobras and shipbuilding pacts for ethane transport. These deals aim to diversify India's energy sources and enhance self-reliance. Further agreements involve sustainable aviation fuel projects and potential global farm-in opportunities.

India Strengthens Energy Ties with Global Partners at India Energy Week
  • India

A flurry of significant deals is set to be inked at the India Energy Week (IEW), slated to commence on January 27. Among these agreements is a USD 780 million contract between Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Brazil's Petrobras, marking a strategic expansion to procure 12 million barrels of oil in the 2026-27 fiscal year.

The IEW will also feature notable shipbuilding contracts involving Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Mitsui OSK Lines, who are partnering with South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries. This collaboration will see the construction of two very large ethane carriers (VLECs) for transporting ethane from the US to Gujarat, fortifying India's petrochemical supply chain.

Additionally, the event will showcase collaboration between Numaligarh Refinery Ltd and TotalEnergies to develop a sustainable aviation fuel project, along with agreements exploring liquefied natural gas market potential. BharatPetro Resources Ltd will also pursue global farm-in opportunities with Shell, outlining India's strategy for energy security and diversification.

