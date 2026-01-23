Taiwan's Pledge to Reinforce Sanctions to Curb Missile Component Outflow

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te called for greater cooperation with Ukraine to prevent misuse of high-tech exports after accusations of Taiwanese missile components heading to Russia emerged. The island nation has reinforced export controls in line with international sanctions following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Addressing the issue at Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted the reliance on foreign components from regions including Taiwan for Russian missile production. Lai, in response, reiterated Taiwan's commitment to sanctions and humanitarian efforts for Ukraine, urging further information sharing to curb illegal transshipment activities.

While Taiwan's Ministry of Economy has ensured no chips or machinery have reached Russia since April 2024, Lai stressed ongoing vigilance against third-country rerouting of high-tech goods. Taiwan has not established direct diplomatic ties with Ukraine but continues to align its efforts with international arms control agreements.

