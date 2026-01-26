South Korea Cracks Down on Repatriated Online Scam Suspects
South Korean authorities have detained 55 individuals repatriated from Cambodia, suspected of involvement in online scams. A decision regarding the detention of the remaining returnees is pending. The investigation highlights cross-border cooperation against cybercrime.
- South Korea
South Korean authorities have taken significant action against online fraud by detaining 55 individuals repatriated from Cambodia. These individuals are under investigation for suspected involvement in online scam operations, according to police sources.
A police spokesperson confirmed via telephone that a decision on whether to detain the remaining returnees among the 73 repatriated individuals is expected later Monday.
This crackdown illustrates the efforts of cross-border cooperation in combating cybercriminal activities, highlighting the importance of international collaboration in law enforcement.
