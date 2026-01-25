Left Menu

Controversial Appointment Withdrawn: A Shift in South Korean Politics

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung withdrew Lee Hye-hoon's appointment as budget ministry chief. Initially seen as a unifying attempt, the decision followed pressure over Hye-hoon's alleged abusive remarks and problematic investments. Hye-hoon apologized during a recent hearing, but the controversies proved insurmountable, leading to her withdrawal.

  • South Korea

In a surprising turn of events, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has retracted his decision to appoint Lee Hye-hoon as the head of the newly established budget ministry. The announcement was made by presidential secretary Woo Sang-ho in a televised address on Sunday.

The appointment of Lee Hye-hoon, a former conservative party lawmaker, was perceived as a strategic move by the liberal president to foster political unity. However, mounting allegations of Hye-hoon's abusive remarks towards colleagues and her contentious property investments led to calls for her resignation.

During a parliamentary hearing on Friday, Lee Hye-hoon issued an apology for her past behavior. Despite the apology, the growing pressures and controversies surrounding her reputation forced the president's hand in withdrawing her nomination.

