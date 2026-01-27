India's Energy Leap: Unveiling the Future with UAE Partnerships

India is at the forefront of an unprecedented surge in global energy demand, fueled by rapid urbanization, technological advancements, and extensive energy system transformations, according to UAE's Minister Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber. Speaking at India Energy Week 2026, he emphasized India's growing influence as a pivotal energy consumer.

With projections indicating a 150% increase in air travel and substantial growth in urban populations and data centers, India is poised to shape global energy markets significantly. Al Jaber identified major trends reshaping these markets: emerging economies led by Asia and India, AI expansion, and a diverse energy mix.

Highlighting ADNOC's commitment to supporting India's energy ambitions, Al Jaber detailed strategic investments in LNG supply, clean energy projects, and advanced AI implementations. He stressed the importance of strong UAE-India partnerships and global cooperation in fostering resilient energy ecosystems.