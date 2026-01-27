Left Menu

India's Energy Leap: Unveiling the Future with UAE Partnerships

UAE Minister Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber discusses the rapid growth of energy demand in India, highlighting AI, urbanization, and diversified energy sources as key factors. He emphasizes investment, India-UAE partnerships, and ADNOC's role in supporting India's energy transition with LNG, clean energy, and advanced AI solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Betul | Updated: 27-01-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 15:59 IST
India is at the forefront of an unprecedented surge in global energy demand, fueled by rapid urbanization, technological advancements, and extensive energy system transformations, according to UAE's Minister Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber. Speaking at India Energy Week 2026, he emphasized India's growing influence as a pivotal energy consumer.

With projections indicating a 150% increase in air travel and substantial growth in urban populations and data centers, India is poised to shape global energy markets significantly. Al Jaber identified major trends reshaping these markets: emerging economies led by Asia and India, AI expansion, and a diverse energy mix.

Highlighting ADNOC's commitment to supporting India's energy ambitions, Al Jaber detailed strategic investments in LNG supply, clean energy projects, and advanced AI implementations. He stressed the importance of strong UAE-India partnerships and global cooperation in fostering resilient energy ecosystems.

