Parliamentary Showdown: Government Stands Firm on VB-G RAM G Act Amid Opposition's Demand for Fresh Debates

The government has rebuffed the opposition's plea for new discussions on the VB-G RAM G Act and other pressing matters in the forthcoming Budget session, citing extensive prior debates. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated unequivocally that the government would not entertain demands to revisit already debated legislation.

Following an all-party meeting, opposition leaders, such as Jairam Ramesh and John Brittas, challenged the non-circulation of session schedules, to which Rijiju responded by affirming that the list would be shared appropriately. The opposition's agenda included topics like electoral revisions, U.S. tariffs, and social media regulations for minors.

Rijiju appealed for decorum and proactive discourse in Parliament, stressing the importance of both speaking and listening to ensure democratic processes. He dismissed renewed discussions on electoral reform, noting that previous sessions had thoroughly addressed these issues.

