Markets React to Mega-Cap Earnings and Medicare Proposal

Major U.S. stock indices experienced a mixed opening on Tuesday, owing to divergent reactions to corporate earnings and policy developments. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed resilience, buoyed by mega-cap earnings that met or exceeded expectations.

Conversely, health insurers faced losses after a Medicare Advantage payment proposal from the Trump administration failed to meet investor expectations. This development cast a shadow over the health sector, weighing on market sentiment.

In early trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 305.69 points or 0.62%, reflecting broader investor caution amid policy uncertainties. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices recorded gains, signaling investor optimism in specific sectors.

