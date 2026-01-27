Left Menu

Markets React to Mega-Cap Earnings and Medicare Proposal

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices opened higher as investors digested mega-cap earnings reports, while health insurers saw declines. The Trump administration's Medicare Advantage payment proposal led to disappointment among investors. The Dow Jones fell by 305.69 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw gains.

Updated: 27-01-2026 20:06 IST
Major U.S. stock indices experienced a mixed opening on Tuesday, owing to divergent reactions to corporate earnings and policy developments. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed resilience, buoyed by mega-cap earnings that met or exceeded expectations.

Conversely, health insurers faced losses after a Medicare Advantage payment proposal from the Trump administration failed to meet investor expectations. This development cast a shadow over the health sector, weighing on market sentiment.

In early trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 305.69 points or 0.62%, reflecting broader investor caution amid policy uncertainties. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices recorded gains, signaling investor optimism in specific sectors.

