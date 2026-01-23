Supreme Debate: The Unique Legal Shield of the Federal Reserve

The Supreme Court in recent months has established a precedent allowing President Donald Trump to dismiss leaders of independent agencies, albeit with a notable exception: the Federal Reserve. For the Fed, removals are constrained to cases of neglect of duty or malfeasance, a measure that underscores its distinctive status in the government framework.

Previously, President Trump was permitted to remove heads from other bodies, such as the National Labor Relations Board. However, the Supreme Court differentiated the Fed, citing its historical and quasi-private nature. This exception came to the forefront in a case involving the potential removal of Fed governor Lisa Cook, where the court appeared inclined to reject the motion to dismiss her.

The crux of the issue lies in an undefined legal principle that safeguards the Fed's autonomy. Legal scholars argue there's scant historical basis for its differentiation. The court's consideration is complicated by internal divisions over the extent of presidential powers, particularly regarding agencies perceived to hold significant influence over individual freedoms and industries.

