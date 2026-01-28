Left Menu

Asian Paints Shares Plummet on Profit Decline

Shares of Asian Paints fell sharply after the company reported a 4.83% decline in net profit for the December quarter of FY26, primarily due to exceptional expenses related to new labor codes and impairment losses. Despite the drop in profit, revenue saw a modest increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 11:06 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 11:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Asian Paints experienced a significant drop of nearly 7% on Wednesday morning following a reported 4.83% decline in consolidated net profit for the December quarter of FY26.

The firm cited exceptional items, including costs associated with new labor codes and impairment losses in a subsidiary, as key contributors to the profit slump.

Despite a revenue increase of 3.71%, the company's financial results were overshadowed by these challenges, shaking investor confidence and causing a notable slide in stock value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

