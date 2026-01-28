Asian Paints Shares Plummet on Profit Decline

Shares of Asian Paints experienced a significant drop of nearly 7% on Wednesday morning following a reported 4.83% decline in consolidated net profit for the December quarter of FY26.

The firm cited exceptional items, including costs associated with new labor codes and impairment losses in a subsidiary, as key contributors to the profit slump.

Despite a revenue increase of 3.71%, the company's financial results were overshadowed by these challenges, shaking investor confidence and causing a notable slide in stock value.

(With inputs from agencies.)