Gujarat ATS Nabs 'Lone Wolf' Tailor Plotting Targeted Killings

The Gujarat ATS has arrested Faizan Shaikh, a radicalized tailor, planning targeted killings in Uttar Pradesh. He was influenced by terror groups to incite rebellion against India. Seized materials revealed plots to spread fear, and plans to kill those who insulted Prophet Muhammad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:14 IST
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has apprehended a 22-year-old tailor, Faizan Shaikh, who was allegedly planning targeted killings in Uttar Pradesh. Officials stated that Shaikh, operating as a 'lone wolf,' aimed to attack individuals for 'insulting' Prophet Muhammad.

Arrested with a pistol and live cartridges, Shaikh was heavily influenced by extremist ideologies from groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Al Qaeda. Investigations revealed plans to incite violence and create terror, particularly targeting a specific community. Shaikh's materials included inflammatory content urging rebellion against India's governance.

Communicating mainly through social media platforms, Shaikh was in contact with wanted accused Mohd Abu Bakar. Their activities involved circulating names of perceived offenders against the Prophet, advocating for their assassination. Further investigations continue under multiple charges including the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

