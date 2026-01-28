Delhi High Court Takes Up Karti Chidambaram's Plea in Chinese Visa Scam Case

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice following a plea by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram against the charges framed in a case involving the alleged Chinese Visa scam. The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the case, and the court's single-judge bench of Justice Manoj Jain is also reviewing Chidambaram's request for a stay on further proceedings.

Chidambaram argues that the charges lack the necessary legal foundation to apply the Prevention of Corruption Act sections and a section of the Indian Penal Code. His legal team maintains that there is no evidence of illegal gratification being offered or accepted. The CBI has been given a short deadline to respond with a status report.

This hearing follows multiple recusals by different judges, complicating the judicial review. Chidambaram claims the trial court missed crucial context and asserts that the alleged conspiracy was orchestrated by Vikas Makharia, the approver, misusing visa rules for personal gains. The case continues in the trial court, and the High Court will next consider the matter in early February.

