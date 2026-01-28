Kerala's Health Sector: A Battle of Progress and Allegations

In a heated session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, State Health Minister Veena George staunchly defended the advancements in the state's health sector amidst sharp criticism from opposition lawmakers.

Responding to a notice filed by the opposition, George highlighted a ten-year trajectory of significant health improvements, which, she argued, had lifted the sector from the 'deplorable' standards during the previous UDF administration.

Accusations of medical negligence and administrative inefficiency were fervently denied. However, the opposition walked out after being denied a chance to counter the minister's claims, with their leader labeling the health sector as on 'ventilator'.

(With inputs from agencies.)