Kerala's Health Sector: A Battle of Progress and Allegations
State Health Minister Veena George defended the progress of Kerala’s health sector against opposition claims of crisis, citing improvements and initiatives over the past decade. Opposition members, led by P C Vishnunadh, expressed concerns over medical negligence, prompting a walkout due to denied debate opportunity.
- Country:
- India
In a heated session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, State Health Minister Veena George staunchly defended the advancements in the state's health sector amidst sharp criticism from opposition lawmakers.
Responding to a notice filed by the opposition, George highlighted a ten-year trajectory of significant health improvements, which, she argued, had lifted the sector from the 'deplorable' standards during the previous UDF administration.
Accusations of medical negligence and administrative inefficiency were fervently denied. However, the opposition walked out after being denied a chance to counter the minister's claims, with their leader labeling the health sector as on 'ventilator'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Assembly Erupts Over Phone Tapping Allegations
Opposition Uproar: A Clash Over VB-G RAM G Act During Presidential Address
BJP Confident Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections; NDA Sees Opportunity
Opposition Criticizes President's Speech as 'Visionless'
Opposition Rallies Against MGNREGA Repeal during Presidential Address