Kerala's Health Sector: A Battle of Progress and Allegations

State Health Minister Veena George defended the progress of Kerala’s health sector against opposition claims of crisis, citing improvements and initiatives over the past decade. Opposition members, led by P C Vishnunadh, expressed concerns over medical negligence, prompting a walkout due to denied debate opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, State Health Minister Veena George staunchly defended the advancements in the state's health sector amidst sharp criticism from opposition lawmakers.

Responding to a notice filed by the opposition, George highlighted a ten-year trajectory of significant health improvements, which, she argued, had lifted the sector from the 'deplorable' standards during the previous UDF administration.

Accusations of medical negligence and administrative inefficiency were fervently denied. However, the opposition walked out after being denied a chance to counter the minister's claims, with their leader labeling the health sector as on 'ventilator'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

