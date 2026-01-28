Kerala Health Sector Debate: Progress or Crisis?
Kerala's Health Minister, Veena George, defends the state government against opposition claims of a failing health sector. The opposition, led by UDF MLAs, alleged administrative failures and negligence in hospitals. Meanwhile, LDF MLAs highlighted improvements and initiatives in healthcare over the last decade.
Kerala's Health Minister, Veena George, has strongly defended the state government's record amidst fierce opposition claims regarding the condition of healthcare services in the region. During a session in the Kerala Assembly, opposition parties alleged that the health sector was in a state of crisis.
The opposition, led by UDF MLAs, claimed widespread failings in government hospitals, including reports of medical negligence. Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan accused the administration of inefficiency, while leader of opposition, V D Satheesan, said the health system was on a 'ventilator'.
The state government, however, highlighted the improvements made over the past decade, emphasizing the establishment of new facilities like dialysis centres and cath labs. George accused the opposition of attempting to destabilize the current progress for political gains.
