Ukraine Under Siege: Russia's Relentless Attacks Continue Amid Peace Talks

Russia launched drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Odesa, causing casualties and infrastructure damage amidst ongoing peace talks. President Zelenskiy condemned the assaults, labeling them as terrorism. The attacks come as Ukraine's power grid suffers from repeated strikes, disrupting daily life during winter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia continued its aggressive onslaught on Ukraine, targeting cities with drones and missiles overnight. The brutal attack claimed the lives of a couple near Kyiv and inflicted further casualties, shaking the nation as five people had already died in a previous strike on a passenger train.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy sharply criticized the array of strikes, notably on Kyiv and the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, by calling them heinous acts of terrorism. Despite peace talks facilitated by the U.S. last week in Abu Dhabi, tensions remain high as both countries target each other's vital infrastructures.

The recent escalation comes amid efforts to repair Ukraine's power grid, heavily damaged from ongoing attacks. Amid the frigid winter, the situation is dire for Ukrainians coping with widespread electricity outages and heating shortages, affecting daily life significantly.

