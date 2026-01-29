Private Bus Catches Fire, Injuring Ten on Route to Bengaluru

On Thursday, a private bus en route from Hosanagar to Bengaluru caught fire, resulting in injuries to ten passengers. The bus had 36 occupants when the incident occurred, but fortunately, no lives were lost, according to officials.

Additional information about the accident is pending. In a separate incident in December 2025, a serious accident took place near Gorlathu village on National Highway 48 in Chitradurga district. A private sleeper coach bus traveling from Bengaluru to Shivamogga collided with a lorry.

The lorry, reportedly traveling from Hiriyur to Bengaluru, crossed the divider, causing the collision that ignited the bus. The crash happened within the jurisdiction of the Hiriyur rural police station, highlighting ongoing road safety concerns in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)