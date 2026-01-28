Epic On-Court Drama at Australian Open: Injuries, Triumphs, and Emerging Stars

The Australian Open saw intense drama as Novak Djokovic advanced to the semi-finals after his opponent, Lorenzo Musetti, retired due to injury. Musetti had taken a commanding lead before his setback, leaving Djokovic relieved yet empathetic.

Jannik Sinner, who triumphed over Ben Shelton, awaits Djokovic in the next round. Meanwhile, current top performers like Iga Swiatek saw their dreams shattered as Elena Rybakina ousted her from the tournament. Swiatek voiced her frustration over constant media scrutiny, likening it to an animal being observed in a zoo.

In contrast, American Jessica Pegula celebrated reaching her first semi-final at Melbourne Park after a decisive victory against Amanda Anisimova. As the tournament reaches its climactic stages, players grapple with the physical and mental demands of high-stakes tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)