Tech-Driven Innovation Transforms Agricultural Governance in India

Innovative state-level strategies are reshaping agricultural governance across India, utilizing technology and reform to deliver significant outcomes. The Economic Survey 2025-26 highlights various projects, from drone-based land surveys in Andhra Pradesh to digital platforms in Madhya Pradesh, transforming land and resource governance, market reforms, and water management.

Andhra Pradesh's resurvey project has issued tamper-proof digital land titles to 6,901 villages. Similarly, Bihar's wetland development initiative brought significant areas under aquaculture. Market reforms in Madhya Pradesh simplified direct purchases from farmers, reducing market congestion, while Andhra Pradesh's digital platforms have connected farmers and traders efficiently.

Expanding irrigation through the Assam State Irrigation Plan and Karnataka's unified farmer database were crucial technological advancements. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, climate-smart agricultural solutions continue to develop. These initiatives demonstrate how targeted innovations can improve agricultural outcomes across India.

