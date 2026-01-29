Left Menu

Revolutionizing Water Management: HPL's 'Neeram Pulse' Launches

HPL Electric & Power Ltd. unveils 'Neeram Pulse', a smart water metering solution designed for accurate measurement and seamless integration with AMR/AMI systems. The initiative supports smart city programs as global utilities increase investments in data-driven water networks, projecting significant market growth by 2030.

HPL Electric & Power Ltd. today announced the launch of 'Neeram Pulse', an innovative smart water metering solution engineered for precise measurement and seamless integration with AMR/AMI systems. This comes as utilities and smart cities worldwide transition to data-driven operations for improved efficiency and resource management.

In an industry-first move, HPL has established a new manufacturing plant in Gurugram dedicated to the production of ultrasonic and multi-jet water meters. HPL's initiative capitalizes on the growing global trend toward smart metering, aiming to enhance billing precision, reduce non-revenue water, and improve leak detection.

Industry projections indicate that the smart water meter market is set to grow from approximately USD 4.61 billion in 2024 to USD 9.04 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 11.9%. Underlining the robustness and resilience of 'Neeram Pulse', HPL has designed the system to meet both international and Indian standards, ensuring a utility-grade performance and long service life.

