Left Menu

Precious Metals Soar Amid Middle East Tensions: Silver and Gold Hit Record Highs

Silver and gold prices surged to record highs as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East drove investors to seek safe-haven assets. Silver futures jumped 6.34%, reaching Rs 4,09,800 per kilogram, marking a 29% increase in five days. Meanwhile, gold also rose, crossing Rs 1,80,779 per 10 grams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:44 IST
Precious Metals Soar Amid Middle East Tensions: Silver and Gold Hit Record Highs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Silver and gold prices continued to soar on Thursday, setting new record highs amid growing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Silver futures leapt 6.34% to Rs 4,09,800 per kilogram, noting a significant surge of 29% over five trading sessions.

Gold joined the upward momentum, with February futures rising nearly 9% to a milestone of Rs 1,80,779 per 10 grams. These gains come as investors flock to safe-haven assets, driven by fears of escalating conflict.

Analysts attribute this bullish trend in precious metals to a deepening macroeconomic and geopolitical risk. The escalating tensions, with Iran threatening retaliation against the US and its allies, have fueled uncertainty, further propelling the prices of gold and silver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026