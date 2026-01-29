Bullion Bonanza: Record Highs for Gold and Silver
Gold and silver prices soar to record highs as driven by strong investor demand and favorable international trends. Silver futures breached Rs 4 lakh per kilogram mark, while gold touched Rs 1.8 lakh per 10 grams on MCX. Analysts attribute the increase to industrial demand and geopolitical tensions.
On Thursday, silver prices reached an unprecedented high of Rs 4 lakh per kilogram in futures trading, while gold achieved a new pinnacle of Rs 1.8 lakh per 10 grams, driven by heightened investor interest and robust international gains.
The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) witnessed silver futures for March delivery surge by Rs 22,090, marking a 5.73 percent increase, setting an all-time high of Rs 4,07,456 per kilogram. Concurrently, robust buying propelled gold futures for February delivery to Rs 1,80,501 per 10 grams—a rise of Rs 14,586 or 8.8 percent.
Internationally, gold futures on the Comex breached USD 5,600 per ounce for the first time, with April delivery climbing USD 286.6 or 5.4 percent to reach USD 5,626.8 per ounce. While Comex silver futures touched a record USD 119.51 per ounce, analysts cited rising industrial demand for silver and a weakened US dollar as key factors bolstering prices, alongside safe-haven purchases amid economic uncertainty and geopolitical stress.
