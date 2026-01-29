Left Menu

Bullion Bonanza: Record Highs for Gold and Silver

Gold and silver prices soar to record highs as driven by strong investor demand and favorable international trends. Silver futures breached Rs 4 lakh per kilogram mark, while gold touched Rs 1.8 lakh per 10 grams on MCX. Analysts attribute the increase to industrial demand and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 10:02 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 10:02 IST
Bullion Bonanza: Record Highs for Gold and Silver
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, silver prices reached an unprecedented high of Rs 4 lakh per kilogram in futures trading, while gold achieved a new pinnacle of Rs 1.8 lakh per 10 grams, driven by heightened investor interest and robust international gains.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) witnessed silver futures for March delivery surge by Rs 22,090, marking a 5.73 percent increase, setting an all-time high of Rs 4,07,456 per kilogram. Concurrently, robust buying propelled gold futures for February delivery to Rs 1,80,501 per 10 grams—a rise of Rs 14,586 or 8.8 percent.

Internationally, gold futures on the Comex breached USD 5,600 per ounce for the first time, with April delivery climbing USD 286.6 or 5.4 percent to reach USD 5,626.8 per ounce. While Comex silver futures touched a record USD 119.51 per ounce, analysts cited rising industrial demand for silver and a weakened US dollar as key factors bolstering prices, alongside safe-haven purchases amid economic uncertainty and geopolitical stress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blue Tigresses play out a stalemate with Spartak Moscow

Blue Tigresses play out a stalemate with Spartak Moscow

 India
2
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
3
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026