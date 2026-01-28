Left Menu

Dramatic Police Encounter in Delhi: Three Notorious Criminals Captured

Delhi Police captured three wanted criminals after a dramatic encounter in Rohini. The suspects, linked to a murder in Shastri Park, fired at the police before being overpowered and injured. They were hospitalized for treatment, and further investigation is ongoing.

Updated: 28-01-2026 09:37 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 09:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three notorious criminals were apprehended by the Delhi Police following an intense encounter in the Rohini area, according to official statements. The individuals in custody were wanted in a murder case originating from Shastri Park.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Crime Branch set up an operation near Rohini Sector-28, anticipating the arrival of the suspects. Upon confrontation, the accused opened fire, leading to a brief exchange of gunfire with law enforcement.

In a decisive response, the police aimed at the suspects' legs, injuring and subsequently overpowering them. The injured parties were taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities confirm that investigations are ongoing as they piece together more details of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

