Dramatic Police Encounter in Delhi: Three Notorious Criminals Captured
Delhi Police captured three wanted criminals after a dramatic encounter in Rohini. The suspects, linked to a murder in Shastri Park, fired at the police before being overpowered and injured. They were hospitalized for treatment, and further investigation is ongoing.
Three notorious criminals were apprehended by the Delhi Police following an intense encounter in the Rohini area, according to official statements. The individuals in custody were wanted in a murder case originating from Shastri Park.
Acting on specific intelligence, the Crime Branch set up an operation near Rohini Sector-28, anticipating the arrival of the suspects. Upon confrontation, the accused opened fire, leading to a brief exchange of gunfire with law enforcement.
In a decisive response, the police aimed at the suspects' legs, injuring and subsequently overpowering them. The injured parties were taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities confirm that investigations are ongoing as they piece together more details of the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
